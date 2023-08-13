If long-serving staff is an indicator of quality, this early education centre must be one of the best.
Rutherford's Kookaburra Korner is celebrating more than 130 years of combined service from six of its staff members.
Nicole Pinchen and Natalee Snaddon are celebrating 15 years, Olivia Aird is celebrating 20 years, Taryn Carpenter is celebrating 23 years, Megan Wilton is celebrating 30 years and Judy Mitchell is celebrating 35 years.
Over the years the ladies have played a part in the upbringing of hundreds of Rutherford children.
Now, they are seeing second generations of families come through, and even having their past pupils come in when they reach year 10 to do work experience.
Kookaburra Korner director Olivia Aird said "it's been an incredible journey".
"It's been a fantastic opportunity to form those deep, meaningful relationships within the community," she said.
The ladies have formed a strong connection with each other over the years.
"Working with them for so long we've become more like a family unit in the workplace," Ms Aird said.
"We've been through so much together personally, but professionally we all work well together, we all have the same values and principles in terms of our work ethics and our care for the children."
Ms Aird said she enjoys being involved in children's learning journeys from such a young age.
"For me, childcare is the perfect opportunity to lay those foundations for their passion for learning," she said.
"Forming those relationships is the underlying basis of everything that we do, if you don't have those solid relationships with families and their children, that learning just doesn't occur so for."
Having second generations come back is rewarding, Ms Aird said, as it's an indicator they're doing something right.
"I think it's really humbling when you see them do so well, we've had children now that come back with their children and tell us we were part of the reason they brought the children back, because they still remember their days from being in care here," she said.
"We've had several students come back to us and want to do their work experience here, I think because we've been able to instil that love of learning and love of what we do.
"We've had families comment that the longevity of our staff is one of the contributing factors to them making a decision to come to Kookaburra Korner."
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.