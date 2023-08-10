Have your say on future of city's 'second biggest' rat run

The future of one of the city's biggest rat runs is under review, more than two years after it was closed due to safety concerns.
A section of Dagworth Road, between Gillieston Heights and Louth Park that follows Wallis Creek, has remained closed to traffic since it sustained significant damage in the March 2021 flood.
Maitland councillors agreed this week to ask for resident feedback about the road's future, after council's application for flood damage funding through Transport for NSW hit a snag.
Transport for NSW has told the council it must consult with the community and provide a report before it would progress the application.
Council's transport and infrastructure engineering operations manager Chris Pinchen wrote in a report that it wasn't possible to upgrade the road to current standards without significant adjustments to the adjacent flood levee. He said complaints about the road closure had declined over time.
It would cost $3.25 million to reconstruct and upgrade the entire road to current standards.
Repairing it to a pre-closure standard, so it could be reopened, would cost $1.84 million. Permanently closing the road would cost $25,000. Maintaining it as a cycling and walking track would cost $150,000.
"This was the second biggest rat run we had in Maitland to get the traffic away from the railway station roundabout. Significant amounts of traffic would use this road ... the cost to repair it would be astronomical," councillor Peter Garnham said.
Council's infrastructure and works group manager David Moloney said the council had to consult the community if it wanted to change the use of the road.
He said it was better to let the community have its say instead of presenting predetermined options.
"We would expect the community would be asking questions - what would we be using it for, what would be the right future uses," he said.
Councillor Bill Hackney said the council needed to be realistic about the road's future, especially if government assistance was limited.
"This could be quite a costly exercise if they were wanting a brand new dual lane tarred road or even to bring it back up to what it once was," he said.
