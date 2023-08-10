The Maitland Mercury
Maitland council wants community feedback about the future of Dagwood Road between Gillieston Heights and Louth Park

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:04pm
Have your say on future of city's 'second biggest' rat run
Have your say on future of city's 'second biggest' rat run

The future of one of the city's biggest rat runs is under review, more than two years after it was closed due to safety concerns.

Local News

