It took 10 Rural Fire Service crews and support from NSW Fire and Rescue to contain a grass fire at Woodville.
The fire ignited on private land behind the old Steggles farm, between Clarence Town and Butterwick Roads, about 12.50pm Thursday (August 10).
It burnt through seven hectares of land before crews were able to contain it.
NSW RFS Duty Officer Bert Pipan said NSW Fire and Rescue resources focused on protecting several structures that were under threat while the RFS crews worked to contain the blaze.
"We had about 15 millimetres of rain on the weekend and we've got a fire four days later," he said.
"It's starting to dry out very quickly now, people have to be vigilant.
"The wind certainly made conditions tough for us, but the winds aren't as strong now as they were earlier today. There are crews on the ground right now to make sure it stays out."
The cause of the fire is unknown.
IN THE NEWS:
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.