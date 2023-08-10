Fire fighters called to blaze near McKeachies Woolworths

Fire fighters have been called to a blaze near McKeachies Run Woolworths - the third in the area in less than two weeks.
The fire broke out about 6pm Thursday ( August 10) with a number of Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue units responding to calls to the site.
Fire fighters were called the same site twice on Sunday, July 30 and investigations were underway to determine the cause of those fires.
Residents who watched Thursday night's blaze unfold said the fire was not threatening any properties however it appeared to have a 50 to 70 metre front..
They also said that fire fighters appeared to have problems trying to access the site.
This was the second grass fire in the Maitland area on Thursday with 10 Rural Fire Service crews and NSW Fire and Rescue appliances called to a grass fire at Woodville.
That fire ignited on private land behind the old Steggles farm, between Clarence Town and Butterwick Roads, about 12.50pm Thursday (August 10).
It burnt through seven hectares of land before crews were able to contain it.
