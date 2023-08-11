The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Martins Creek Quarry expansion: appeal lodged in NSW Land and Environment Court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daracon has filed an appeal with the NSW Land and Environment Court. Picture by Marina Neil
Daracon has filed an appeal with the NSW Land and Environment Court. Picture by Marina Neil

A CONTROVERSIAL expansion to the Martins Creek Quarry could be back on the table after Daracon filed an appeal with the NSW Land and Environment Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.