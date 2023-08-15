There aren't many sports where a young girl can compete on the same stage as her mum, but that's exactly what's happening at Maitland Physical Culture.
Maitland physie has a bunch of mother-daughter duos involved this year, and one family even has three generations involved.
Club president Ann Hagerthy, who is in physie alongside her mum, sister and daughter, said it's special for the family.
"It's really lovely to be able to all do it together and spread that common love of physie across three generations, or two generations," she said.
"We've got a number of mother-daughter duos, a lot of mothers sign their daughters up and then they start watching and they think 'oh, I can do that, I can give that a go'.
"It's a lovely way that it kind of develops."
Physical culture is a dance alternative for all ages, designed to improve flexibility, strength and fitness.
The Maitland club is completely not-for-profit, and it currently has members aged from three to 73.
Recently, more than 60 Maitland physie dancers took to the stage on Sunday, August 6 at the Speers Point Interclub competition.
The girls and ladies took home some great placings, but Ms Hagerthy was most proud of their confidence on stage.
"We had some amazing results, we had wins or places in almost every age section so that was a wonderful thing to celebrate," she said.
"I think what is also to celebrate just as much, the ladies who got on the floor or the girls who got on the floor, and they were so worried to put performance-wear on and get out there in front of everybody else, and perform those routines with everybody watching."
Ms Hagerthy said it's an impressive feat for the ladies and girls to get on stage with hundreds of people watching.
"The results are amazing but what is just as amazing is all the ladies that did get out there on the floor, and all of the girls that did get out there on the floor and that showed everybody else what can be done," she said.
"To overcome your fear and apprehension, and going way out of your comfort zone."
The Maitland physie girls and ladies are gearing up for the zone competition later this year, which is a qualifier for nationals.
Ms Hagerthy said physie is special because it's a "genuine display of friendship and camaraderie".
"It's about the fitness and the strength, the posture development, the friendships and having fun with that without all of the pressure and expenses and costumes that come with dance," she said.
"It suits everybody of all ages, it's supportive, it's great for your health, your fitness, your mind. It's a lovely activity, you develop a lot of friendships and have a lot of fun."
To get in touch with Maitland Physical Culture, visit maitlandphysie.com or www.facebook.com/maitlandphysie.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
