The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Physical Culture dancers celebrate friendship and fitness

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
August 15 2023 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Tighe, Lilly Tighe, Tracey Tighe, Sienna Hagerthy and Ann Hagerthy. Picture supplied
Georgia Tighe, Lilly Tighe, Tracey Tighe, Sienna Hagerthy and Ann Hagerthy. Picture supplied

There aren't many sports where a young girl can compete on the same stage as her mum, but that's exactly what's happening at Maitland Physical Culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.