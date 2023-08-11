Indulge in a weekend of deliciousness amid the winter sunshine and soak up everything the Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival has to offer.
From sweet treats to delicious coffee and even cooking demonstrations, there's plenty to see and taste.
Learn about crafting the perfect coffee at home, how to decorate cakes and indulge in a range of coffee flavours from around the world.
Taste crepes and cookies, pastries and cupcakes, and if you're looking for something stronger than coffee there are alcoholic options too with wine and craft beer, cider and liqueurs available.
Former MasterChef contestant and Newcastle resident Reece Hignell - better known as Cakeboi - will be master of ceremonies on the event's Flavour Stage, where local businesses and roasters such as River Roast, My Three Beans and Schibello Coffee will be running a host of delicious workshops and demonstrations.
Get your coffee fix from Bliss Coffee Roasters, Dash and the Hound, Sprocket Roasters, Aurebelle Coffee and Gourmet Coffee Cruiser.
Some lucky people will be indulging in delectable treats with a high tea by the Hunter River. With a reserved picnic spot for 1 hour, and a grazing plate before them, it's a great way to catch up with friends and family and enjoy the warm weather.
Nestled in The Levee's Riverside car park from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, Maitland Aroma has firmly established itself as an "unmissable event for local coffee and chocolate connoisseurs of all ages", Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said.
"What better way to ward off the winter chill than with a warm coffee from some of the Hunter's finest roasters in hand, and a decadent sweet treat to match," he said.
Mr Hignell said he was "excited to be on stage and sharing some cooking tidbits with the people of Maitland".
"We'll be bringing everyone on a journey over the weekend, with some insightful sessions where you can soak up some culinary advice that you can take home and try out," he said.
"Whether you're a passionate baking enthusiast or simply have a sweet tooth, there's something for everyone."
There'll be pastries aplenty, with chocolate treats from Funky Monkey Cookies, Cacaotte Organic Chocolate, Choux Patisserie, Big Thicc and Mama Rosie's Rocky Road amongst the stallholders.
Soundtracking the weekend are a collection of local musicians, such as the Pat Eyre Duo, jazz band Half Nelson, soul group Hamilton Alley Trio and Lady and Jay.
Maitland Aroma is a free entry, all ages event with free family activities, such as painting with coffee and pretend play fun in the Babyccinos Kids Zone.
Estia Health joins Maitland Aroma this year as the event's community partner, while Norco and MILKLAB serve as milk and alternative milk partner, respectively.
For more information on Maitland Aroma's program of activities, visit www.maitlandaroma.com.au.
