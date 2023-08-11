The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival 2023 is on August 12 and 13

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:21pm
Indulge in a weekend of deliciousness amid the winter sunshine and soak up everything the Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival has to offer.

Local News

