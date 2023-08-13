Maitland will be without inspirational captain Sam Callow for next week's preliminary final as the Blacks look to bounce back following a 23-22 qualifying final loss to Merewether on Saturday.
After clinching the Hunter Rugby minor premiership, the Blacks were heavy favourites heading into the encounter at No. 2 Sportsground.
They led Merewether 19-3 just before half-time when the Greens scored to change the momentum.
"First-half although we weren't at our best we were still in control," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said. "They scored a try where their guy picked the ball up in an offside position and ran the length of the field and it was deemed a try."
"You take that out, we're at half-time I think 19-3 if the play's pulled up for him being in an offside position so we were in control or comfortable.
"We knew what we had to do and then it was just a cliche of a game of two halves, the second-half was the opposite."
Cunningham said a second-half of ill-discipline cost the Blacks who need to regroup ahead of a match against either Wanderers or University on Saturday, August 19.
Against Merewether, a Mick Taylor try in the 19th minute and three penalty goals via the boot of five-eighth Hare Meihana had Maitland leading 16-3 before the Greens touched down five minutes before half-time.
Merewether scored again after the break to lead 20-19. Meihana kicked another penalty to edge the Blacks in front but the Greens kicked their own with 10 minutes remaining and held on for the one-point win.
Callow is suspended for the preliminary final after picking up his third yellow card of the season while Cunningham is unsure if Zane Dallinger (calf) will play this week after the breakaway was ruled out in the warm-up on Saturday.
The Blacks coach said the team need to tidy up in key areas.
"It's got nothing to do with Carlton, they were better than what they had been but it's solely our own backyard that we've got to look at," Cunningham said.
"We just didn't stick to our structures in the second-half and frustration started to slip in and we gave away silly penalties and let the foot off the accelerator.
"There was a few penalties that were questionable as well so I'll seek some clarity from the referees about that."
