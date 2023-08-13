The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Merewether stage second-half comeback to beat Maitland in Hunter Rugby qualifying final

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 13 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blacks five-eighth Hare Meihana offloads the ball against Merewether at Newcastle's No. 2 Oval on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Blacks five-eighth Hare Meihana offloads the ball against Merewether at Newcastle's No. 2 Oval on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland will be without inspirational captain Sam Callow for next week's preliminary final as the Blacks look to bounce back following a 23-22 qualifying final loss to Merewether on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.