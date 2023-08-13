Hills Solicitors have lost back-to-back matches for the first time this year, defeated 50-37 by NVY Comets in round 13 of the Maitland Netball A-grade competition on Saturday.
The previously undefeated Hills Solicitors lost by four points to The George Tavern in round 12 and continued their mini form slump against the fourth-placed NVY Comets.
Cessnock Leagues Black forfeited their match against The George, moving The George to first place on the ladder with one round remaining before finals.
Pickers Netball won a thriller 48-46 against Telarah Pies Pickers to reinforce their finals credentials while MRBNC The Braddie defeated Classy Comets 59-25.
While the top-four is settled ahead of finals, teams are still jostling for ladder positions.
The challenging matches continue for Hills Solicitors as they take on Pickers Netball in a key round 14 match-up.
Round 14, Saturday, August 19
Hills Solicitors v Pickers Netball
MRBNC The Braddie v Telarah Pies Pickers
NVY Comets v Cessnock Leagues Black
Classy Comets v TNC The George
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.