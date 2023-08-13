Join the Matildas and more football fun at Maitland Sportsground

Put your hand up if you were one of the estimated six to seven million Australians who tuned in for the Matildas' heart-stopping, penalty shootout victory against France in the FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night.
New Australian TV viewing records are being set every time the Matildas take the field, rating higher than recent NRL and AFL grand finals and State of Origin, and a new mark will no doubt be set on Wednesday for the semi-final against England.
Following the resounding support a host of stadiums across Australia will be opened for fans to watch the game on the big screens.
In a sporting mad city we can proudly say the Maitland City Council has opened Maitland Sportsground from the start for fans to watch Matildas games on the new big screen at the ground.
A large crowd was at the ground on Saturday for the nail-biting quarter-final and an even bigger crowd can be expected on Wednesday night when the facility will host the semi-final.
But before then, Maitland's big time sporting credentials will be on display tonight (Monday, August 14) when the Newcastle Jets, who train at the Maitland Sportsground, take on the Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup Round of 32 from 7.30pm.
The football action continues on Saturday, August 19, when the reigning premiers Maitland Pickers host South Newcastle in the first grade major semi-final and minor premiers Pickers reserve grade side play Western Suburbs. Kick off in reserve grade is 12.15pm and the main game is at 2.15pm.
It's been a huge year for Maitland sport with our senior representative netballers finishing third in the state titles, the Maitland Mustangs losing a nail-biting NBL1 East grand final, Maitland Blacks rugby union team winning the minor premiership, Maitland Magpies men's and women's teams qualifying for finals, and a youthful Maitland Saints back in the finals after a rebuild with local talent.
