Maitland will get a perfect opportunity for a pre-finals hit-out this Saturday when they face likely finals opponent Killarney Vale.
The fifth-placed Saints host a Black Diamond Cup elimination final at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, August 26 and will play the Bombers baring a huge upset in the final round.
Instead of ringing team changes for the away trip, Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said his side will be looking to create momentum.
"You don't want to change too much, you want to go in playing your best football," he said.
"We're at a point now with our whole team structures we've brought in that have had a big impact halfway through the year.
"We're still improving those every week, it's a bit of a thing, you don't want to chuck out what you've been doing that's got us to this point and try and double bluff Killarney Vale."
After securing their finals place with a win in round 15 and a bye in round 16, the Saints hosted ladder leaders Terrigal Avoca on Saturday, August 12 at Max McMahon Oval.
The Saints fought until the final term but were beaten 13.14 (92) to 4.3 (27) by a well-drilled Terrigal side.
The Panthers opened up an early 20-point lead and led by 35 points at the main break. Despite, trailing by 63 points at the end of the third quarter, the Saints matched Terrigal in the last term, kicking two goals.
"Our goal was to win the last quarter, I think they got us by two points in the last quarter and in the end they kicked a late goal," Spriggs said.
"We definitely finished strong which was good, in years gone by teams like Terrigal and City, the top teams, they'd blow us away in the last quarter but it shows where we are at.
"We're improving but (there's) definitely a long way to go."
Spriggs said young stars Zack Stewart, Rywin Nock and Hamish Roy all missed the Terrigal game and are likely to feature this week against Killarney Vale.
Gosford defeated Maitland 16.10 (106) to 5.5 (35) in the Black Diamond Shield while the Saints were convincing 7.9 (51) to 1.2 (8) winners against Terrigal in the women's Black Diamond Plate.
Skyla Dunn kicked two goals for Maitland who have improved their record to 10 and four for the season.
