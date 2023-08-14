The Maitland Mercury
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Matildas fans make use of Maitland Sportsground live site

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 11:22am
A strong crowd gathered at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday night to watch the Matildas' nail-biting victory against France on the big screen, and even more are expected on Wednesday night to watch them in the semi-final.

