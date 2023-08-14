A strong crowd gathered at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday night to watch the Matildas' nail-biting victory against France on the big screen, and even more are expected on Wednesday night to watch them in the semi-final.
Saturday's free event saw fans from across Maitland coming together to cheer on the Matildas as they made history qualifying for their first World Cup semi-final.
Maitland City Council will open up the ground again on Wednesday, August 16 for the semi-final against England.
There will be a free sausage sizzle and coffee available to purchase at the family friendly, alcohol free event. Doors open at 7.30pm, kick off is at 8pm.
Saturday's game will go down in history not just because it got Australia to the semi-final, but because it was the biggest television ratings hit in the country in more than two decades.
The Seven Network said a peak audience of 7.2 million people tuned in for Australia's 7-6 penalty shootout win on Saturday.
Cathy Freeman's iconic 400-metre final at the Sydney Olympics reportedly attracted a record 8.8 million viewers, although OZTam data was not tracked in 2000.
An average of 4.17 million tuned in to the quarter-final on the Seven Network, which said it enjoyed a record 472,000 viewers streaming the game on their digital arm 7Plus.
Those figures do not reflect fans watching in public places or viewers who watched the match on Optus Sport.
Get all the latest World Cup news at maitlandmercury.com.au/sport/fifa-world-cup.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.