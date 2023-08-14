The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Australia Cup: Newcastle Jets host Roar at Maitland Sportsground

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 14 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Buhagiar is expected to lead the Jets attack against Brisbane on Monday night. Picture by Simone De Peak.
Trent Buhagiar is expected to lead the Jets attack against Brisbane on Monday night. Picture by Simone De Peak.

FIRST impressions count and Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton is confident that the club's fans will be happy with the direction his young squad are headed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.