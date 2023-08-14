The Maitland Mercury
Group 21: Greta Branxton primed for semi-final showdown with Denman

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
The Colts celebrate after scoring a try against Singleton at Greta Central Oval on Sunday, August 6. Picture by Daniel Johnson Imaging.
Despite only losing two games all season, minor premiers Greta Branxton know they will need to produce their best when they host Denman in the Group 21 major semi-final on Sunday.

