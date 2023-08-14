Despite only losing two games all season, minor premiers Greta Branxton know they will need to produce their best when they host Denman in the Group 21 major semi-final on Sunday.
Denman were the last team to defeat the Colts, in late May. Since then, Greta Branxton have won eight straight, including a 50-16 thrashing of the Devils in round 12.
Greta Branxton coach Brady Hammond said the Colts focus won't change ahead of the finals match.
"We don't really look into that too much (Denman)," Hammond said. "We know they had a fair few players out when we versed them at Denman.
"As a team we don't really look into other teams and who they've got and who they haven't got.
"We just try and concentrate on our job and what we can do to control our performance and just stick to our process.
"We just feel that if we can play the game that we want to play and we try to play then that's the best option for everyone."
In the past eight weeks, the Colts have been the competition's form side and Hammond said that has coincided with key players returning from injury, including former Australian schoolboy Jesse Cronin. Cronin's brother Peter has also just returned to the side after an injury in round two.
"We're just slowly gaining our full strength side back which helps out a lot, there's a little bit more consistency," Hammond said.
"The boys are playing a bit more footy with each other and getting to know each other's games and I think it definitely goes a long way."
Scone were convincing 54-8 winners against Muswellbrook in the minor semi-final at Scone on Sunday, August 13.
The Thoroughbreds led 6-4 with 10 minutes to go before half-time. Two quick-fire tries opened up an 18-4 lead at the main break before Sone overpowered the Rams in a dominant second-half.
Adam Clydsdale was at the centre of everything for Scone, the hooker scoring two tries while Isaac Austin also grabbed a brace.
Greta Branxton progressed through to the preliminary final of the Group 21 reserve grade competition with a thrilling 20-18 win against Singleton.
The Colts led 14-0 at half-time with the Greyhounds hitting back to trail 14-12 with 10 minutes remaining. A Will Leonard try in the 62nd minute to push the lead out to eight proved crucial as the Colts held on for the win.
