Harry Ryan wins MX Open class at Australian Senior Track Championships

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Harry Ryan, left, leads Daniel Wicks and Cyshan Weale at the Australian Senior Track Championships at Barleigh Ranch Raceway on Sunday, August 13. Picture by Keyworth Nock
Hunter Motorcylce Club rider Harry Ryan claimed a win in the MX Open class at the Australian Senior Track Championships held at Barleigh Ranch Raceway on Sunday.

