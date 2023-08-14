Hunter Motorcylce Club rider Harry Ryan claimed a win in the MX Open class at the Australian Senior Track Championships held at Barleigh Ranch Raceway on Sunday.
On a day of shared honours, Ryan was unable to back up his victory in the Pro 450 class, a poor start relegating him to a sixth-placed finish with Cyshan Weale from Queensland winning the final.
A massive entry list of more than 100 riders packed the program across Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.
Grant Charnock dominated in the Pro 250 while Briony Hendrickson from North Brisbane won the Open women's class.
Gunnedah's Jarred Marko and Shaun Fuller had an emphatic victory in the sidecars, winning ahead of clubmates Jim Jobling and Tom Northey.
The ATV Open final produced a fitting finale when the Hunter's Matthew Griffiths was a clear last over 50 metres before storming through to take the honours ahead of brother Joshua Griffiths and Queenslander John Sherlock.
Benjamin Gordon (over-35s) and Joshua Griffiths (ATV 450cc) won the senior support classes while junior winners were Thoren Openshaw, Hugo Holmes and the Hunter's Cohen McCosker.
Peter Baker from the Hunter Motorcycle Club said there were also plenty of notable performers outside the place getters.
"The bare results do not do justice to the performances of a number of others with the like of the more experienced campaigners like Jordan Dall from Gunnedah and Tom Yarnold from Cessnock," he said.
"To younger brigade like teenager Lucas Quinn who travelled from Townsville as well as Hunter area riders Connor Ryan, Luke Bush and Cody Lewis all qualifying for both of those finals which in itself was no easy feat."
