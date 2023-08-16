There are trees, birds and turtles aplenty enjoying the fruitful ecosystem at East Maitland's Earthcare Park, but it wasn't always like this.
The once destroyed 32 hectare piece of land has been brought back to life by a group of Landcare volunteers over the past 26 years, and now they proudly boast increased wildlife numbers and native plants.
The land, which was heavily cleared and used as a dairy farm, rifle range and stock holding area, has transformed from having very few trees to now having more than 60,000 trees, shrubs and grasses.
In just the past 10 years, it has gone from being home to 37 bird species, to now boasting 120, and it has been recognised as a Hunter River long-necked turtle hotspot.
Earthcare Park Landcare Group chair Eric Huber said it's fantastic to now be seeing the trees and shrubs planted 26 years ago come to fruition.
"It's made a significant difference," he said.
"They're becoming more mature trees, which is now allowing habitat, so that birds and other animals are now starting to use the benefit of what we've created.
"Part of the reason we're seeing, particularly the number of birds which are coming into the place, is that we've got the habitat - not only the trees, but also we've moved into the shrubs and the native grasses."
The group held a planting day on Sunday, August 13 where volunteers had 237 plants in the ground before lunch time.
The plants, such as native guava, sarsaparilla, wombat berry, tea tree, bottle brush and native grape, went into the park's bush food garden, and are all indigenous to Maitland.
The purpose of Earthcare Park Landcare has evolved over the years, from education to a focus on rehabilitating the area with habitat creation.
The group is currently working on eradicating invasive grasses, and encouraging more native grasses.
"We're doing a study at the moment just on native grasses, so we're looking at restoring some of the areas that we've got, we're trying to in a natural way get rid of the invasive grasses and substitute those with native grasses," he said.
The group is now looking to change the dynamics of the soil, so it can foster native grasses and out-compete the invasive grasses, tackling them without spraying.
Another impressive result of the Landcare group's work is the amount of endangered Australian bats calling Earthcare Park home.
"We did a bat survey a couple of years ago and we've identified 20 different bat species, which are both the normal sized bats as well as micro bats," he said.
"Most of the bats which were identified are endangered, so we're creating that environment for even bats."
Mr Huber encourages anyone to come along to a planting day. Landcare meets at Earthcare Park, Metford Road, East Maitland at 9am on the second Saturday of each month. Visit facebook.com/earthcarepark for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
