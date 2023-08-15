It was all in the name of good fun as the Hunter's best and brightest junior hockey players gathered for the inaugural Maitland carnival on Sunday, August 13.
More than 100 junior players from Gloucester, Nelson Bay, Newcastle and Maitland enjoyed playing amongst a family friendly atmosphere at Maitland Park.
Teams competed in under-10s, under-13s and under-16s age groups. The winners of the under-13s took home the Sherlock Shield, donated by Ros Sherlock while the under-16s were playing for the Schweinberger Shield, donated by the Schweinberger family.
Games started at 8am with volunteers arriving early to help make the day a success.
Maitland Rams Black played out a thriller with Nelson Bay in the final of the under-16s, highlights including solid defence, overhead passes and speedy attack.
Nelson Bay led 1-0 with only a few seconds remaining when a free-hit by the Rams from the 16-yard area sent the ball forward. The Rams then picked up the ball, passed and a skilful run delivered a much-deserved equalising goal.
As a result, both teams were pronounced joint winners.
In the under-13s, Gloucester were crowned winners after amassing a huge number of goals without conceding any.
The club were also successful in under-10s, defeating Wests from Newcastle in the final.
