The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Hunter juniors gather for inaugural Maitland hockey carnival

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were plenty of smiling faces as teams played in the inaugural Maitland Hockey junior carnival on Sunday, August 13. Picture supplied
There were plenty of smiling faces as teams played in the inaugural Maitland Hockey junior carnival on Sunday, August 13. Picture supplied

It was all in the name of good fun as the Hunter's best and brightest junior hockey players gathered for the inaugural Maitland carnival on Sunday, August 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.