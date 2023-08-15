More than 15,000 coffee and chocolate lovers flocked to The Levee on the weekend to warm up under the winter sun and treat themselves to some delicious treats at Maitland Aroma.
Stallholders were busy all weekend, serving up coffee, chocolate, pastries, wine, brews and homewares.
There was non-stop talent on the Flavour Stage both days (August 12 and 13), including special demonstrations by former MasterChef contestant and Cakeboi bakery owner Reece Hignell.
Maitland City Council team leader events Tori Evans said Aroma was a great success.
"Maitland has a rich coffee and café culture and it is really nice to be able to bring the community together in the colder months to celebrate and support local businesses," she said.
"Aroma has been going for over 12 years, it continues to be a great success, a favourite amongst both locals and visitors alike, and each year it continues to grow and evolve."
Ms Evans said the highlight of the weekend was a live coffee art painting by Sydney based artist James Patrick, detailing Maitland landmarks like Morpeth Bridge and Walka Water Works.
"The event also featured a pop up activation space from Maitland Libraries, a dedicated play kitchen area and arts and crafts for little ones, as well as an array of demonstrations across the weekend over the Flavour Stage, hosted by our emcee Reece Hignell / Cakeboi," she said.
A date for the 2024 festival is yet to be set.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
