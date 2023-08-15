The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Aroma Chocolate and Coffee Festival 2023 attracts a huge crowd

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Patrick painting his live coffee art at Maitland Aroma. Picture supplied
James Patrick painting his live coffee art at Maitland Aroma. Picture supplied

More than 15,000 coffee and chocolate lovers flocked to The Levee on the weekend to warm up under the winter sun and treat themselves to some delicious treats at Maitland Aroma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.