The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Region's best on show as Club Maitland City hosts pro wrestling

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fergus Ferguson takes on ALAN at Club Maitland City on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Canipsi
Fergus Ferguson takes on ALAN at Club Maitland City on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Canipsi

According to Adam Belcher-Graham you don't know whether you'll like wrestling until you go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.