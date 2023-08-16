According to Adam Belcher-Graham you don't know whether you'll like wrestling until you go.
"I don't know how many people I've spoken to who (say) it's not their thing but they think it's Saturday night, I'll come along and have a beer," he said.
"By the time they leave and they hear that first impact of the person being slammed on the ring, they hear the music, they see the smoke and the lighting
"They go I didn't think I was going to enjoy this but that was really fun."
Mr Belcher-Graham runs Kingdom Wrestling Entertainment, who are hosting a night of pro wrestling at Club Maitland City on Saturday, August 26.
"We try and cater it to all types of wrestling fans, people that are clued into the business and know what they're looking at to families who want to bring their kids along," he said.
Mr Belcher-Graham said the entertainment can vary from a tag team match featuring wrestlers dressed as bees to Maitland's own Fergus Ferguson taking on his candy obsessed rival D'licious.
"Just these colourful characters that people want to cheer for and then there's people who they want to boo for and that's the beauty of it," he said.
"It's a different type of entertainment, it's an interactive type of entertainment as well, we encourage the fans to cheer to boo - all that sort of stuff."
It's the vaudeville nature of the entertainment that attracted Fergus Ferguson. Ferguson started wrestling in 2010 after watching an old tape.
"I went on Google and typed in wrestling training Australia and at the time there was very few wrestling companies in Australia," he said.
Now wrestling companies have sprung up all over the country. Ferguson started off as a fan favourite but in recent years his character has taken on a bad guy persona.
"I'm not a fan favourite to say the least, every time I walk out I almost get booed out of the building which is a compliment for the character I portray," he said.
"I think I've excelled so far in the role, not to brag but the crowd are not a fan of seeing me when I come out.
"It's cathartic too, not just for me but the fans and there's not many places you can pay to yell out and boo and heckle people without there being any repercussions."
The pro wrestling event at Club Maitland City is on Saturday, August 26, tickets can be purchased here.
