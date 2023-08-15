The Maitland Mercury
Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking in Beresfield arrest

By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 16 2023 - 8:13am, first published 7:07am
Police arrested the men after searching the ute they were travelling in. File picture
The brother of Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has been charged with drug trafficking after NSW Police seized a quantity of methamphetamine with a street value of $3.5 million.

