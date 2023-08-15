Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking in Beresfield arrest

The brother of Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has been charged with drug trafficking after NSW Police seized a quantity of methamphetamine with a street value of $3.5 million.
Zeda Haas, 19, was charged alongside Kaharau Beer, 20, after a vehicle stop at Beresfield on Tuesday.
Police from the Hunter region's enforcement squad pulled over a ute on Apprentice Close at Beresfield just before midday.
Police said officers spoke with the 19-year-old man behind the wheel and his passenger, a 20-year-old man.
A search of the vehicle then allegedly revealed 1.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as the drug ice, which was seized.
Police said the stash had an estimated street value of $1.08 million.
The men were arrested at the scene and taken to Maitland Police Station.
They were each charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of a controlled drug, and taking part in drug supply in a large commercial quantity.
That offence can carry life imprisonment, if convicted.
The men were refused bail and will spend the night behind bars ahead of fronting Maitland Local Court for the first time on Wednesday.
Police said investigations into drug supply in the Newcastle area were continuing.
