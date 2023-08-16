Refreshed from a week of rest, Maitland are expecting the unexpected from South Newcastle in the Newcastle RL major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
A huge crowd is expected as the two form teams of the competition play for direct entry into the grand final.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said his players will need to absorb the pressure of heavy favouritism. Three weeks ago Maitland were 24-10 victors against Souths on Sleapy's Day.
"Finals brings a natural element of excitement," Lantry said. "I think out of all the games this is probably the toughest one to win."
"It's the one that has that expectation, there's that element of pressure which you've got to absorb.
"(To) go out on a wonderful stage for the Newcastle Rugby League in front of a big crowd and get the job done."
Mid-season signing Mitch Cullen has been named in the starting side after overcoming a hamstring injury while Reed Alchin has been named at 18th man. Lantry said Alchin is a chance of lining up for the Pickers but that will change if he is selected for the Newcastle Knights NSW Cup side.
Souths defeated Cessnock 26-20 at Townson Oval in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 12. The Lions scored a try from a kick in the first minute.
It's this unpredictable style play the Pickers will be wary of come Saturday afternoon.
"They're not an overly structured sort of footy team," Lantry said. "They've got some common theme shapes that you see Souths play on a regular basis but I also think they have some different things about them.
"They like to use the footy a little bit laterally, they like an offload, (Ryan) Glanville's kicking game is important, they score more tries off kicks than any other team in the first grade competition."
The Pickers are in action against Western Suburbs in the reserve grade major semi-final, kick-off is at 12.15pm while first grade starts at 2pm.
