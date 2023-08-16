The Matildas advancing to the semi finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup has ignited a surge of community spirit among students and staff at Hunter Valley Grammar School.
And they have a junior Matilda of their own Year 9 student Jade O'Brien who is part of the Junior Matildas' representative football program.
To celebrate the Matildas' success, students and staff at Hunter Valley Grammar School were dressed head to toe in green and gold on Wednesday ahead of Australia's match against England.
Hunter Valley Grammar School deputy principal and head of senior school Greg Robinson said the buzz of the school all week has been about the Matildas.
"It's amazing to see how much the FIFA Women's World Cup is being followed by our school, and I can honestly say all of us will be watching," he said.
"We wish the girls the best of luck and are so proud of their efforts no matter what the outcome of the game."
Hunter Valley Grammar School's own junior Matilida Jade O'Brien said seeing her role models play at such a high level is so inspiring.
"Being a junior Matilda and a young footballer and to see my role models and people that used to be in my position now playing at this scale, it's amazing and so inspiring," she said.
"I'm going to the game tonight and can't wait to support the team."
