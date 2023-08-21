Bolwarra residents are enjoying a new, footpath, car park and cycleways at John Wilkinson Sporting Complex.
Two stages of work worth $812,000 have now been completed at the complex, through the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program (LRCIP).
Stage one was a six month project funded by phase two of the LRCIP, costing $460,000 and completed in June 2022.
Stage two was a three month project funded by phase three of the LRCIP, costing $352,000 and completed in July 2023.
A total of 1.57 kilometres of concrete path was constructed, as well as a pedestrian refuge, upgraded bus stop to Paterson Road and upgraded car park, as well as stairs and a ramp for access to the playground.
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie has congratulated Maitland City Council on improvements.
"I've been working with council to address local community priorities through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program and I'm delighted that through the assistance I was able to secure in the previous government we have been able to improve these facilities here in Bolwarra," Dr Gillespie said.
Dr Gillespie said the program has now become a critical program for regional councils in local infrastructure delivery.
"In my recent Vision 2030 Plan survey, of the 3000 households that responded across the Lyne electorate, roads were the number one priority," he said.
"This program will go some way towards getting more community and road projects on the agenda."
Dr Gillespie said that since the federal election a year ago, he'd had several meetings with both the Minister and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport & Regional Development.
"I've discussed the need to not only maintain existing levels of funding for infrastructure in regional areas like ours, but also further investment given the importance of roads to our region and the economy," Dr Gillespie said.
