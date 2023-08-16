The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council opens up Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants applications

By Staff Reporters
August 16 2023 - 12:55pm
Maitland City Brass Band performing in Morpeth. Picture supplied
Applications are now open for community groups and organisations to apply for Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants.

