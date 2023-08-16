Applications are now open for community groups and organisations to apply for Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants.
Projects eligible for the grant include activities and events that involve, educate and benefit residents in the Maitland community in line with Maitland City Council's Section 356 Community Grants Policy.
Council's manager Community and Recreation Darren Crumpler said this grant funding is a fantastic opportunity open for many community groups to apply.
"This funding program is extremely successful, and we would love to see it grow and reach a wider audience of community groups applying for recognised days such as Harmony Day or International Day of People with Disability," he said.
Last year's round of funding saw six grants awarded for commemorative and recognised days including, Anzac Day Commemorative Services and Autism Awareness Day.
"We are looking forward to reviewing the applications and would love to see some new groups putting their names forward," Mr Crumpler said.
The grant offers up to $3000 in funding, which must be matched with cash, materials, volunteer hours, or in kind initiatives.
Applications will be open until Monday, September 11. For more information and to apply, visit mait.city/3YrKM9X.
