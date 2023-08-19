OUR PAST: Polish community has long history in Maitland

The Maitland Polish Association was born somewhere in the Indian Ocean aboard the Fairsea as it sailed to Australia in 1949.
The 16,000 ton converted aircraft carrier left Naples, Italy, on July 21 and docked in Newcastle Harbour on August 19, 1949, 74 years ago this month.
The Fairsea was the first of 13 ships to sail directly from war-torn Europe into Newcastle. It was also the first migrant ship to dock directly in a non-capital city.
The 1896 displaced persons on board, including 633 Poles, represented 10 different nationalities.
After disembarking, the migrants were loaded onto four special trains that took them to the Greta Migrant Camp. It took all day to complete the transfer.
A Polish passenger, Captain Janusz Wyszrodzki, was elected the official spokesperson for the Poles on board the Fairsea, a role he maintained in Greta Camp too.
When news was released about Mr Calwell, the Minister for Immigration, visiting the ship in Fremantle on August 12 to welcome the 50,000th migrant to Australia, the Poles formed a welcoming committee.
The new committee organised a choir and a folk-dancing group to perform at the presentation.
Mr Jerzy Klim, who formed the 25-member choir which sang at the ceremony, also wrote some of his own music. He accompanied the choir on his accordion.
Mrs Adelejda Podcerkiewna organised six pairs of folk dancers, all dressed in national costume.
Mr Felix Dangel painted a scroll commemorating the historical event was presented to Mr Calwell.
A copy of this scroll hangs proudly today in the Maitland Polish House in Grant St, Maitland.
Polish families settled in Maitland, Newcastle, the rest of the Hunter and Sydney after leaving the Greta Camp.
A parents' committee was formed in Maitland in 1951 to educate children in Polish language and culture. A Polish Saturday school was started, with classes held at the Dominican Convent in Central Maitland.
The committee hired a professional teacher from Poland Mr Zygmunt Paczynski, of Newcastle, to run the school. He was paid five pounds (£5) a week.
The committee held raffles and dances to pay the teacher's wages. These events were held in the CWA Hall in Bulwer St or the Masonic Hall in Victoria St.
More than 200 children attended the Polish School between 1951 and 1978.
The Polish Association of Maitland was officially formed on October 12, 1958, Mr Marian Kobylka was the first president. He was followed by Mr Klim, Mr Stefan Piasecki and then Mr Dangel, who was elected president in 1963. He remained leader for 38 years until he died in 2001.
In February, 1965, the Polish Association purchased its first Polish House, a three-room ex-army hut located on the corner of Devonshire and Grant streets.
The Maitland Repertory Society had originally purchased the hut and had it transported when the Greta Camp closed in 1960.
The Polish Millennium Hall was officially opened in April, 1966. A new wing was added in 1967 but a fire on September 17, 1975, destroyed almost everything the association owned.
In 1978 a new brick hall was built almost opposite the original hut in Grant St, from where the association still operates today.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.