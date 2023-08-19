The Maitland Mercury
OUR PAST: Polish community has long history in Maitland

By By Alek Schulha
Updated August 20 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
The Polish Millennium Hall in Grant Street, Maitland, was rebuilt in brick in 1978 after fire destroyed the original building opening in April, 1966. Picture supplied
The Maitland Polish Association was born somewhere in the Indian Ocean aboard the Fairsea as it sailed to Australia in 1949.

