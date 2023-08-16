Maitland will be out to reset their recent form slump in an El Clasicoal elimination final against Weston at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
To avoid a potential clash with the Matildas World Cup campaign, Northern NSW Football has scheduled the match to kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm.
After challenging for the premiership three weeks ago, Maitland ended the regular season in fourth place with an untimely form slump.
While the fifth-placed Bears locked in a drought breaking finals appearance with a 4-0 thumping of New Lambton before stumbling to a 2-0 defeat at Cooks Hill last weekend.
The Magpies will be looking for a quick bounce back after recording one of their most disappointing results of the season - a 1-0 loss to 10th-placed Adamstown on Sunday, August 13. Magpies assistant coach Gav Wolfe said Maitland will need to quickly shift focus.
"Obviously when you come fourth or fifth in a five team finals series basically every week's a grand final essentially," he said.
"It's one of those occasions where the big players and the big teams stand up in these sort of games.
"Despite the fact that we've had a little bit of a flat run for the last three weeks, leading up to that we won 10 on the trot.
"We're looking to tap into that sort of attitude and performance on the weekend."
Maitland are without defender Ty Cousins for the elimination final after a red card against Adamstown while midfielder Lachlan Webb (cork) is under an injury cloud and is racing the clock to be fit for Saturday.
Wolfe said despite Weston's patchy form over the second-half of the season, they have the attacking players to cause Maitland problems.
"They had a really impressive start to the season and were obviously leading the competition in the early stages," he said.
"Their front three presents a significant threat, they've got Cooper Buswell up top...Connor Evans in the midfield and also Chris Hurley.
"They're a very formidable side and certainly not to be taken lightly despite the fact that they've been on a little bit of a flat run of late as well."
The women's NPL side are away at Adamstown in their final regular season game. The third-placed Magpies have secured their first finals appearance but could finish as high as second with a victory.
Maitland easily accounted for Mid Coast 5-0 on Sunday, August 13. Maitland led 4-0 at half-time after Sophie Stapleford opened the scoring in the first minute.
Lucy Kell and Stapleford both scored doubles in the win with Indianna Auddino getting the other goal.
