As the Matildas unite the nation with their success at the Women's World Cup, Maitland showed its support on Wednesday night as fans wearing their brightest green and gold packed into the Maitland Sportsground live site.
While the Matildas lost their semi-final 3-1 against England, there were plenty of smiling faces in the family friendly atmosphere.
Volunteers at the East Maitland Lions Club worked tirelessly at the free sausage sizzle and will be there again on Saturday for Australia's match against Sweden in the third-place play-off. Kick-off in that game is at 6pm.
The Matilda's campaign has captured the nation with the semi-final clash against England becoming the most watched television program since records began.
The huge interest led to 11.15 million people tuning in to watch a historic clash at Sydney's Stadium Australia.
The game had a national average audience on Channel 7 and 7plus of 7.13 million, making it the most watched program since OzTAM's audience measurement system began in 2001.
With 957,000 viewers on 7plus the game also smashed the record for the most streamed event ever in Australia.
The record viewership also doesn't include another sell-out crowd of more than 75,000 at Stadium Australia and the thousands more that packed into live sites and venues across the country.
In Melbourne, Federation Square reached its capacity of 10,000 about an hour before kick-off, with hordes of people breaking down barriers to enter the site despite the efforts of police.
