Visitors to Maitland Hospital will have one less thing to worry about now parking has been made free.
NSW Health made parking free for patients, staff and visitors at regional NSW hospitals and health facilities on August 1, 2023.
NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the change will make a big difference for patients, their families and carers.
"As part of our election commitment, free parking has now been extended to regional hospitals, including here at the Tweed, Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Maitland, Belmont and Shoalhaven," Mr Park said.
Parking was already free for staff.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
