A familiar face has returned to The Pourhouse.
Former manager and part-owner Benn Giles is the proud new owner of the pub, and is looking forward to putting his own spin on the place.
Mr Giles had been at The Pourhouse for eight years up until 2021 when it was sold because of COVID's affect on the hospitality industry.
Now, he's back with a bang and promises delicious food, bartenders who enjoy a chat and great live music on weekends.
It's been a quick turnaround - Mr Giles only got the keys two weeks ago and has been busy renovating in time for the grand opening on Friday, August 18.
He said patrons can expect "a bit of the old, a bit of the new".
"I've taken the dining option to another level," he said.
"The food I've got going is a mixture of British classics mixed with native ingredients, mixed with pub classics just revamped, a bit of Asian, all made in-house - I've just been baking bread now."
Mr Giles has put hardwood floors in the dining room, brought the lounges and dining tables back and repainted the walls.
"It's just the start, I've got other things - revamping the bar, putting products in it that an everyday pub would also have," he said.
"It's always been an independent craft beer bar, I want to take it to not just that now, it's a bar for everyone."
Mr Giles said the atmosphere he's aiming for is small bar meets pub.
"It's good to be back being 100 per cent me," he said.
Doors open for the grand opening at 2pm on Friday with musicians Simon Stewart (7pm) and The Milestones (8.30pm) taking to the stage.
The Pourhouse is at 327 High Street, Maitland.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.