Could the next Albert Einstein or Marie Curie be right here in Maitland?
A talented group of students at All Saints' College have put their skills to the test and made it to the state final of the Science and Engineering Challenge.
The students will go head to head against the best young scientists and engineers from across NSW next week. All Saints' has 32 students competing in eight teams of four.
The challenge will be held at the University of Newcastle over three days from Tuesday, August 22.
The students proved their skills at the regional level where they received the highest score. At regionals each team tackled a different problem like the helter skelter shelter and infamous model bridge.
They will take on the challenges again at state, but this time they won't have prior knowledge of which challenge they will get.
Challenge coordinators Michelle Wright and Danielle Brownlee said they are very proud of the students.
"They've been working really hard on training for it behind the scenes," Ms Wright said.
"I'm incredibly proud of them... I am just blown away by how clever they are," Ms Brownlee added.
Year 10 student Roisin McManus said a huge part of the challenge is teamwork.
"One of the main parts about solving the challenge isn't just actually doing it, it's working with everyone and figuring it out in your mind," she said.
"It's more logic."
The students agreed the challenge they'd be most nervous to get at state is the bridge, where students make a model bridge that can support increasingly heavy weights, while being as light as possible.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.