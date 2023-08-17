The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

All Saints' students make state finals of Science and Engineering Challenge

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
August 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All Saints' science and engineering challenge state finalists Jack Lantry, Oscar Schweinberger, Roisin McManus, Rohan Power, Emily Hague and Natasha Hague. Picture by Marina Neil
All Saints' science and engineering challenge state finalists Jack Lantry, Oscar Schweinberger, Roisin McManus, Rohan Power, Emily Hague and Natasha Hague. Picture by Marina Neil

Could the next Albert Einstein or Marie Curie be right here in Maitland?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.