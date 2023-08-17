All Saints' College long run in the Bill Turner Cup knockout football tournament has come to an end, defeated 2-0 by St Joseph's Regional College from Port Macquarie.
After qualifying for the national round-of-16, All Saints' travelled to Coffs Harbour for a four-team mini tournament with the winner progressing to the semi-final.
All Saints' played St Joseph's on Tuesday, August 15 but some defensive lapses and errant finishing meant the school were eliminated.
The team bounced back in emphatic fashion on Wednesday against Lake Macquarie's Whitebridge High School, winning 4-1.
Dash Baker scored a brace with Ty Stoker and Cody Beavis the other scorers.
While their campaign ended in defeat against St Joseph's, All Saints' showed great skill and commitment to win through to the last 16 nationally in what is one of the largest team sport competitions in the world. More than 400 schools compete in the tournament.
