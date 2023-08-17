It will be quite a sight when more than 90 motorbike riders take to the open road on Sunday, August 20, to raise money for babies in Maitland Hospital's Special Care Unit.
Hosted by Old School SMC (Social Motorcycle Club) Australia, the 'dice run' will see riders make three stops along the way, where they roll a dice for a number and whoever has the highest score at the end of the day wins a prize.
Old School SMC president Michael Yule said he hopes to raise more than $8000 for the babies.
"We like to pay back to the kids, to the community," he said. "Everyone knows somebody who's been in this situation."
Maitland Hospital nurse unit manager, paediatric and newborn services Kath Thomas said donated funds are used for new equipment, depending on what is needed at the time.
"For example another foundation just raised money and we bought a twin cot," she said.
The unit has also used fundraising money for breast pumps, feeding tubes and a new ventilator.
"Neonatal care is changing all the time based on best practice, and as new best practices come out we need the equipment to be able to do those things," Ms Thomas said.
"It's about keeping babies comfortable and helping the mums in that really vulnerable time."
The ride begins at Freemans Waterhole at 9am, and ends at East Cessnock Bowling Club at 12.30pm for raffles with $8000 in prizes and a barbecue.
All are welcome. For more information visit Old School SMC Hunter Valley on Facebook.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.