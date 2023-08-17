The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Good News

Old School SMC riders get set for Maitland Hospital Special Care Unit fundraiser

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
August 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old School SMC president Michael Yule and vice president Glenn Farrell with nurse unit manager Kath Thomas at Maitland Hospital. Picture by Marina Neil
Old School SMC president Michael Yule and vice president Glenn Farrell with nurse unit manager Kath Thomas at Maitland Hospital. Picture by Marina Neil

It will be quite a sight when more than 90 motorbike riders take to the open road on Sunday, August 20, to raise money for babies in Maitland Hospital's Special Care Unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.