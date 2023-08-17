Make your way to the carpark behind the former Maitland Council administration building, 285 High Street, on Sunday, August 20 from 9am to 12pm for a free seedling giveaway. Council is giving away 1000 native seedlings for residents to plant at home, completely free. Residents can take up to six seedlings per household to bring new life to their backyard or garden. You can only collect seedlings for one property. Proof of Maitland residence is required.

