True Crime Tour
Central Maitland
Small towns hold the biggest secrets, and Maitland, with its fair share of haunted streets nestled among its glorious old buildings, is no exception. Take a walk on the dark side on Friday or Saturday night from 7.30pm to 9pm and visit the scenes of crimes by retracing the steps of Maitland's most infamous. Book in ($34) at darkstories.com.au/maitland-true-crime-tour.
Sourdough class
Morpeth
Are you ready to master the art of sourdough bread baking? On Saturday from 10am to 2pm, join the founders of Morpeth Sourdough Bakery, Stephen and Allie Arnott, for an immersive hands on sourdough baking class in the historic Arnott Bakehouse which was built in 1850. Book your place ($150) at historicarnottbakehouse.com.au.
Now and Then
Morpeth Museum
Morpeth Museum proudly presents the 'Now and Then' exhibition. Visit the museum over the weekend from 11am to 2pm to view images from the past and examine how much the historic town of Morpeth has changed over time.
The Bath House Garden
Oakhampton Heights
The Bath House Garden is a private country garden just minutes from the centre of Maitland. The peaceful rustic charm of this seasonal garden flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces. Visit on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, find a spot and take some time out. Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for kids. Visit www.thebathhousegarden.com.au for more information.
Free Art Sunday
Maitland Regional Art Gallery
Wind down on Sunday with activities designed for kids of all ages, and as a family, you can all join in and get creative. Each activity takes about half an hour to complete with sessions available from 10.30am to 11.15am and 11.45am to 12.30pm. Secure your child's place at mrag.org.au/whats-on/free-art-sunday-24/2023-08-20.
Heritage walk
Morpeth
Starting from Illalaung Park, embark on this heritage walk that winds its way through the storied streets of Morpeth, visiting 25 significant sites. Download the Maitland Walks app for the map or visit www.mymaitland.com.au/place/morpeth-heritage-walk.
Seedling giveaway
Maitland
Make your way to the carpark behind the former Maitland Council administration building, 285 High Street, on Sunday, August 20 from 9am to 12pm for a free seedling giveaway. Council is giving away 1000 native seedlings for residents to plant at home, completely free. Residents can take up to six seedlings per household to bring new life to their backyard or garden. You can only collect seedlings for one property. Proof of Maitland residence is required.
Winter foodie festival
Maitland Showground
Head to Maitland Showground on Saturday, August 19 from 12pm to 8pm for the Family Foodies Winter Festival. For one day only, the showground will be transformed with an open air circus, snake show, winter snow, food trucks, market stalls, carnival rides and games, and bubbles. Tickets are $2 each. Leashed pets are welcome.
Matildas vs Sweden
Maitland Sportsground
The Matildas still have one game left of the FIFA Women's World Cup. They will battle against Sweden on Saturday for the third place title. The game will be broadcast on the big screen at Maitland Sportsground, with a free barbecue to top it off. Kick off is at 6pm.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
