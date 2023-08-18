The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

REACH Homelessness Services will operate out of Maitland Library car park on Saturdays

By Staff Reporters
August 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REACH Homelessness Services in action. Picture supplied
REACH Homelessness Services in action. Picture supplied

A homelessness service will be set up in the Maitland City Library carp park on Saturdays from 7pm to 9pm starting this week to close an emergency food gap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.