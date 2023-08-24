For 90 year-old Ken Hartup his wish to take a ride in a classic car was granted last month.
The Calvary Mt Carmel Maitland resident who has a passion for all things cars, went for a spin in a 1998 V8 Sovereign Jaguar, his wife of almost 67 years Marie also went along for the ride.
Members of the Dungog Historic Motor Club also brought a few of their other restored classic cars for a car display in Mt Carmel's car park.
Mr Hartup's daughter Suze Richard said her dad has always been a car man.
"He was in his element," she said.
"Dad returned from the drive with a big grin on his face."
Mr Hartup's experience was part of Mt Carmel's goal tree program - a space where residents are encouraged to put up a goal, no matter how big or small, and staff try their best to make it happen.
Calvary Mt Carmel Retirement Community clinical care coordinator Naomi Oldham said Mr Hartup wasn't aware that the car display was going to happen.
"It was a bit of a surprise, one that his family helped us arrange knowing how much he loved cars," she said.
Ms Oldham said the staff came up with the tree goal idea to bring back some excitement and joy after two years of COVID lockdowns.
"We had two years where we were in almost complete lockdown and that was obviously extremely difficult for staff, residents and families," she said.
Some previous goals have included a flight in an antique Tiger Moth, a day out at the footy, mini makeovers and fine dining on lobster. Some future goals include a day to the beach and a petting zoo.
Many of Calvary Mt Carmel's other residents also got some enjoyment out of the car display.
"It was amazing to see the other residents coming to enjoy it as well, particularly the women," Ms Oldham said.
"A lot of the ladies were very excited and they were talking about owning those particular cars or very similar in their younger years."
Ms Oldham said it sparked a lot of conversation from the residents about the differences with cars back then and now.
"One of the ladies was saying how she remembered bringing her kids home from the hospital in the back of one of the cars that was here at the car display," she said.
