A crowd of about 50 people braved the cold wind on Friday afternoon to pay their respects to those who fought in the Vietnam War, those who died and those left to suffer from their service.
August 18 marks Vietnam Veterans Day - a day to remember the sacrifice of all who fought in Vietnam.
Maitland Vietnam Veterans and Services Legion vice president Ian Durham addressed the service at Maitland Park Memorial Cenotaph and said this year is a very significant year in the life of Vietnam Veterans.
"It marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of Australian troops from Vietnam in 1973," he said.
Mr Durham said the Vietnam war was marked by many protests and divisions in the community, putting an added burden on many Veterans.
"Those of us who were sent believed at the time that it was the right thing to do and served our country with pride and honour," he said.
About 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam, a total of 523 died, with more than 3000 wounded.
Paul Trzecinski, nicknamed 'Ziggy' was the only solider from Maitland killed in Vietnam. He was killed on January 27 1968.
Mr Durham said many more Veterans have died in the years since or have been badly affected by the effects of the war, physically and mentally.
"We must never forget these Veterans and attempt to keep in touch with and help them as much as possible," he said.
