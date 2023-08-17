A review of the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy, which includes a rail link to the Port of Newcastle, has commenced.
Federal infrastructure minister Catherine King said the review would assess if there were gaps in the strategy's goals and identify priorities for the next five-year national action plan.
The national strategy incorporates the Inland Rail project, which provides a freight link between Melbourne and Brisbane via inland NSW, passing through Albury, Parkes and Narrabri.
The link provides a vital link between agricultural producers in the state's north and west and the port.
The infrastructure also features prominently in the port's plans to develop a container terminal.
Despite its potential to unlock huge economic benefits for the state, a federal government-commissioned review estimated the cost had blown out to more than $31 billion. The figure was almost double the expected price tag just three years ago.
The review, led by Energy Security Board chair Kerry Schott, found its implementation has so far been dogged by mismanagement and failures of governance, board oversight and risk and project management.
Ms King said the review of the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy would ensure the strategy remained fit-for-purpose for the Australian freight and supply chains industry.
"We know this industry has experienced unprecedented and compounding disruptions over the past four years including a global pandemic, extreme weather events, geo-political tensions, skills shortages and more," she said.
"The review is a critical opportunity to take stock of what has changed and what has been achieved since 2019. It will help build a more effective Strategy that is better equipped to address Australia's growing and changing freight task.
Ministers are expected to consider the review's recommendations by the end of the year.
