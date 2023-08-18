Traffic lights maintenance to affect traffic in East Maitland next week

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from next week at East Maitland to carry out maintenance on traffic lights at the intersection of Lawes and High streets.
Work will be carried out on Wednesday 24, Thursday 24 and Sunday 27 August, weather permitting.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said they would inform the public in advance if work was required outside the scheduled days and times.
There will be slow lane closures for safety and traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
