The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Traffic lights maintenance to affect traffic in East Maitland next week

By Staff Reporters
August 18 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic light maintenance will be conducted at the intersection of Lawes and High streets in East Maitland next week.
Traffic light maintenance will be conducted at the intersection of Lawes and High streets in East Maitland next week.

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from next week at East Maitland to carry out maintenance on traffic lights at the intersection of Lawes and High streets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.