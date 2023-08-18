Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service managed to contained a grass fire at Aberglasslyn on Friday night.
A frightening glow lit up the hills and a pall of smoke hung over the suburb as residents hosed down their houses and prepared to evacuate.
The fire services said the fire was rapidly contained thanks to residents who assisted crews in gaining the best access to the fire.
One resident described the scene as frightening.
"It was very scary scenes last night, we could see it from our back fence. Smoke filled the streets, people were evacuating and people were hosing down their houses," the resident said.
The fire services received multiple calls about the blaze in grass land off Aberglasslyn Road and Aberglasslyn Lane about 7pm.
Fire crews were able to control the blaze to a six hectare site.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews remained on scene overnight to monitor the situation.
