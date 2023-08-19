Thomas Mayo believes that a desire to give Indigenous Australians a fair go will ultimately triumph over unfounded fears of a constitutional crisis in the upcoming Voice referendum.
The Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man is facilitating discussions at Raymond Terrace, Maitland and Cessnock as part of the 'Yes' campaign.
Mr Mayo, who co-wrote The Voice to Parliament Handbook with veteran journalist Kerry O'Brien, introduces his argument with a presentation about the history of the struggle for Indigenous recognition in the Constitution.
It includes a run through of other statements and petitions that have called for a voice over the last 100 years as well as the voices that Indigenous people have established in order to argue for better outcomes.
"It helps give people an understanding of the importance to us for constitutional enshrinement," he said.
"It will be inclusive, like other organisations are, and make strong representations that will be key to closing the gap in life expectancy, education, health outcomes, all of those things that are important to us as indigenous people and Australians."
Mr Mayo said most people he encountered in his journey around Australia had been receptive to the argument for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
"They want to want to know if it's safe and whether it's meaningful. When we are able to explain that this is just an advisory body, but it's an advisory body that brings solutions from the communities in a way that we can not effectively do now, they tend to support it.
Mr Mayo will lead discussions at:
Results from the Resolve Political Monitor, published in the Sydney Morning Herald this week, showed support for the Voice had slipped from 48 to 46 per cent on the 'Yes' or 'No' question that will decide the referendum.
They also revealed that the Voice has majority support in Victoria and Tasmania but is opposed in NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia
Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears encouraged Hunter residents to participate in informed discussion about the Voice.
"Hunter workers have fought bosses for years to be consulted on matters that affect them in the workplace. The struggle for recognition and consultation through our Enterprise Bargaining Agreements rather than employers preferred company policy document that can be torn up on the whim of the boss," he said.
"We are seeing the same struggle play out for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people here".
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
