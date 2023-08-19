More than $112,000 will be spent cleaning up rubbish and old tyres on council land in Rutherford in a bid to expand motorcycling facilities in the city.
Maitland council will spend the money removing rusty machinery, debris and a large pile of tyres from Kyle Street after council staff pulled the sum together through "operational savings".
More than $80,000 will be spent removing the tyres and over $30,000 will be spent cleaning up debris and rusty machinery.
Councillor Robert Aitchison supported the move but expressed concerns about the cost.
He said it "seems like a huge amount of money" and he wanted to "find a way to get it done quicker and more efficiently".
Councillor Bill Hackney agreed, saying "there is obviously considerable tonnage out there". He concluded that "maybe that is cheap."
Councillor Peter Garnham said "it needs to be cleaned up" and felt it was "only going to get more expensive the longer we hold it".
Councillor Aitchison hoped the council was "going to go after the people who dumped it there", saying "that many tyres don't turn up overnight".
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said the site "has been in that state for a very long time" and a not-for-profit group that previously operated at the site had left it there. He said the group was now defunct.
"It's condition is poor and these funds will bring that property that we own up to a satisfactory standard," he said.
"The tyres weren't dumped there, they were used in a manner to activate the site for motorcycling."
An opportunity to lease the site to Maitland District Motorcycle Club has led to the clean up.
Motorcycling NSW had an approved Development Application to use the land but walked away from it in May.
That opened the door for the local club, which already leases a council-owned site next door, to expand.
The lease is expected to be finalised within the next three months.
The club has made it clear they want the site cleaned up before they take it on.
The club want to use it as a training and riding facility for junior club members and the wider community. The committee is prepared to bring the site up to an acceptable standard, with the support of the council.
In a letter to the council the club said the expansion would give the whole community the chance to ride in a "safe and responsible facility".
"We also feel this would assist in deterring the public from riding in public parks and spaces that are not licensed nor have the insurance to support this sport," a spokesman said.
Councillor Hackney pointed to Kurri Kurri's flat track, which hosts large events, as an example of the opportunities this move could bring to Maitland.
He noted it was important for the city to be more diverse with its sports and events.
The council considered removing the rusty machinery and debris this financial year and tackling the tyres after July next year.
It decided to clean up the whole site at the same time, saying the cost would likely rise.
Any scrap metal at the site will be taken to a recycling facility.
