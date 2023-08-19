MAITLAND now have a chance to defend their title after booking a spot in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final for 2023.
The Pickers hung on to defeat Souths 24-22 in a hard-fought major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
Brock Lamb's penalty goal ultimately proved the difference for the minor premiers after Souths hooker Mitch Black missed a late conversion attempt to equalise.
It was 12-10 in favour of the Lions at half-time.
Following a 20-minute slugfest to open proceedings, which included mistakes from either side, Souths capitalised on regular bursts of attacking pressure and scored via Harry van Dartel. Harry Croker added the extras for a 6-0 advantage.
Maitland replied around the half-hour mark after gaining possession from a turnover 30 metres out, Chad O'Donnell eventually getting across the line from short range and Lamb levelling up at 6-all.
Van Dartel produced a first-half double for Souths in the 36th minute, making the most of Reeve Howard's line break the play earlier. Croker extended the margin back to six.
On the brink of the break the Lanbridge brothers combined for Maitland off a scrum, Daniel darting cross field and linking up with captain Alex to make it 12-10. Lamb missed the sideline conversion.
Back-to-back efforts early in the second half saw Maitland put themselves in front for the first time, James Bradley out wide followed by Daniel Langbridge. Lamb kicked both goals for a 22-12 advantage.
In the 64th minute a bust down the right edge saw Howard finish off a move he helped start near halfway and make it 22-18 after Souths hooker Mitch Black converted.
Lamb's 40-20 attempt with eight minutes left drew an error from Souths opponent Jhett Butler and from the ensuing sets Maitland's halfback knocked over a penalty for a six-point lead.
Butler was on the end of an Angus Ernst cut-out pass to give the visitors late hope but Black's shot from near the sideline was waved wide.
It was the third time Maitland have beaten Souths this season.
Lions pair Jacob Afflick and Jack Welsh were both put on report.
Ryan Glanville (Souths) and Harrison Spruce (Maitland) were both treated for injuries during the second half but continued playing. Faitotoa Faitotoa left the field following Maitland's fourth try.
Reid Alchin was strong in defence for the Pickers on return from a three-match suspension while the back-row of Souths - Croker, Welsh and Lewis Hamilton - often looked dangerous.
Cessnock host The Entrance in Sunday's minor semi-final.
Souths now play the preliminary final next weekend.
The decider is scheduled for McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
