An in-form Pickers Netball will face off against NVY Comets in the first week of the Maitland Netball A-grade final series on Saturday, August 26.
Hill Solicitors will get the week off after finishing in second place, giving them time to arrest their poor late season form.
After going undefeated through the first 11 rounds, Hills Solicitors lost their last three regular season games, including a 43-41 defeat to Pickers Netball on Saturday, August 19.
While Pickers Netball and Hills Solicitors finished with three losses each for the regular season, Pickers Netball are arguably the form team of the competition in the latter rounds, their losses coming back in rounds three, four and six.
The George Tavern claimed the minor premiership after defeating Classy Comets 53-38 and will get a week's rest before playing Hills Solicitors in the major semi-final.
It is the second straight minor premiership for The George and they finished the regular season two wins clear of Hills Solicitors having lost only two games.
The George Tavern coach Anthony Rodwell praised both teams in Saturday's match and said the seventh-placed Classy Comets are a young side who are building for successful campaigns in future seasons.
He said his side has strengthened as the season has progressed after some injuries to key players in the opening rounds.
"Thornton Netball Clubs George Tavern have welcomed a few new team members this year bolstering our roster," he said.
"This was badly needed as we suffered long term injuries to Amonie Lindsell, ACL knee in round one and Tayla Winter, calf,foot in round two.
"Kristen Chapman mid court, Becca Sutton shooter, Maddison Brooker defence and Meg Teale have all added to experience and youth to our roster."
Rodwell said his side looks forward to resuming their rivalry with Hills after both sides recorded a win each this season.
In other results, Cessnock Leagues Black forfeited their game against NVY Comets while Telarah Pies Pickers defeated MRBNC The Braddie 35-34 in a thriller in their last game of the season.
Minor semi-final
Saturday, August 26
Pickers Netball v NVY Comets
