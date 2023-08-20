The Maitland Mercury
Pickers Netball to play NVY Comets in A-grade finals week one

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated August 20 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 10:00am
Pickers Netball in action against MRBNC The Braddie in round five of Maitland A-grade netball on Saturday, May 27. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Pickers Netball in action against MRBNC The Braddie in round five of Maitland A-grade netball on Saturday, May 27. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

An in-form Pickers Netball will face off against NVY Comets in the first week of the Maitland Netball A-grade final series on Saturday, August 26.

