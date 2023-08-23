In a boost for netball pathways, a NSW boys side with a strong Hunter contingent will contest a national championship in Perth next month.
The NSW under-12 team will play in the inaugural boys netball event at the School Sport Championships from September 9 to 15.
Five of the players are from the Hunter and the team met up for a training session at Maitland Indoor Sports Centre on Thursday, August 17.
Coach Darren Lang said the majority of the boys have transitioned to netball from other sports.
"A small number of the boys play on the weekend, the others are crossing over from other sports but all of them have come with a very sound skill base for netball which has been really interesting," he said.
It won't be the first time the team have competed in a tournament, in July the primary school team played in the under-14s boys division at the junior state titles in Sydney.
Playing in an older age group, the boys won four out of their six games.
"So they were playing even in that championship, playing against some significantly older boys and they competed really strongly," Lang said.
Lang has experience coaching both football and netball.
"I've found it really enjoyable (coaching the team), I currently coach two girls teams, just coaching the boys is just a little bit different," he said.
"They play a little bit differently and it's that journey of kind of assisting them to be able to meet their athleticism that they bring to the game, to some of the nuances and particularly the rules of the game as well."
The NSW team will play against the ACT, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland.
Participation among boys and men is growing in netball. Data from the Australian Sports Commission's (ASC) latest survey shows about 115,400 men and boys played netball in 2022, up from 64,300 in 2020.
Data from the ASC also shows netball is the third most popular team participation sport in Australia, recently surpassing Australian rules football.
