Maitland celebrated their last home game of the regular season in style on Sunday with a resounding 6-3 win against rivals Wests.
The win moves the Rams to just one point behind the third-placed Wests on the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ladder.
With one round remaining before finals the crucial win could mean Maitland snatch a home semi-final. Wests have a match against the undefeated Norths in the final round, while Maitland play fifth-placed Souths.
For Rams captain-coach Simon Orchard the win was especially important as the two teams will play again in the finals series.
"We hadn't beat them yet, so we're going to play them in a do or die game in two weeks time and mentally, we didn't beat them, we smacked them," he said.
"The game itself, they had a few chances, all through our errors, I thought we squeezed the life out of them apart from that first minute."
Wests opened the scoring in the opening minute at Maitland Park before the Rams answered with two of their own in the second quarter to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.
19-year-old Tom Magann scored the Rams go ahead goal.
"I've ridden him pretty hard just because I know he can be a pretty good player," Orchard said.
"He's just lively and he's starting to make good decisions and at that age you're not asking for him to play like that every game but that was exceptional."
Star forward Isaac Farmilo extended Maitland's lead twice in the third quarter only for Wests to claw their way back each time with goals of their own.
Maitland's dominance showed in the final quarter, firstly some individual brilliance by Orchard with 10 minutes left to make it 5-3.
Farmilo then chimed in with a dazzling forward run and a sublime finish to seal a three-goal win.
"He's (Farmilo) joined us in the last few years but he's a great person to have, he's reliable, he's committed but his eye in front of goal and his ability to score, you can't teach that, it's just born," Orchard said.
The last home game of the season also marked old boys day and the players wore blue socks to raise funds for the Leila Rose Foundation in memory of player Johey Basedow.
"The day has extra significance, old boys day, every club has a history, our is proud and developing," Orchard said.
"We represented everyone on the hill or side of the field really well but also the family, the socks that we're wearing obviously nothing can make them feel better but if we can win and bring a bit of joy in the name of hockey just for now we've done our job."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.