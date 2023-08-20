The Maitland Mercury
Group 21: Greta Branxton through to grand final with win against Denman

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 9:30am
Greta Branxton celebrate the opening try of the major semi-final against Denman at Greta Oval on Sunday, August 20. Picture by Ben Carr
Greta Branxton celebrate the opening try of the major semi-final against Denman at Greta Oval on Sunday, August 20. Picture by Ben Carr

Group 21 minor premiers Greta Branxton will host the grand final after thrashing Denman 54-6 in front of a big home crowd on Sunday.

