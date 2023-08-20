Group 21 minor premiers Greta Branxton will host the grand final after thrashing Denman 54-6 in front of a big home crowd on Sunday.
At the same time the Newcastle Knights played in front of a sold-out crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium, the Colts were dominating the visitors in the major semi-final on a dry and dusty Greta Oval.
A packed hill watched a traditional back and forth encounter for the opening 10 minutes before the Colts broke through for the opening try with a midfield break ending with lock Jesse Cronin scoring under the posts.
Colts fullback Josh Cagney made a break from the ensuing kick-off to score under the posts, taking the lead to 12-0 after 15 minutes.
The Colts were targeting the Devils right edge defence and two more tries to Tylar Carter and Patrick Andrews before half-time gave the home side a comprehensive 22-0 lead at the main break.
Carter crossed for two more tries in the second-half, the backrower and captain completing his hat-trick while Hayden Bailey, Lewis Hughes, Billy Mitchell and Mark Ostermann were the other try scorers. Denman winger Aporosa Goneboti crossed for a late consolation try for the Devils.
Colts centre Jarred Anderson and Denman's Emori Nawasala and Liam Foran will face a nervous wait after they were sent off following a brawl in the final three minutes.
Denman will play Scone in the preliminary final on Sunday, August 27.
Greta Branxton will play Merriwa in the reserve grade preliminary final after the Magpies were defeated 24-18 by Aberdeen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.