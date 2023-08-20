Maitland sporting teams excel on Hunter stage and beyond

Maitland sports fans have had a big month and are in for an exciting few weeks ahead with the Maitland Pickers, Maitland Blacks and Greta-Branxton Colts all contesting grand finals.
The Maitland Blacks, who were minor premiers, had a thrilling 38-37 preliminary final win against Wanderers Saturday 38-37 to book a spot in the Hunter Rugby grand final against Merewether on Saturday, August 26.
The Maitland Pickers first grade and reserve grade also both had thrilling wins to book their places in their respective grand finals on Saturday, September 2 and McDonald Jones Stadium.
Both teams finished minor premiers and the Pickers will be looking to win back-to-back grand finals after holding on to beat South Newcastle 24-22. Reserve grade defeated Western Suburbs 12-8.
There is the possibility of two Coalfields grand finals with Cessnock to face Souths in the preliminary final after beating The Entrance and the Goannas reserves to play Wests after accounting for Souths 20-8 in the minor semi-final.
Greta Branxton Colts smashed Denman 54-6 to book their place in the Group 21 grand final in two weeks time. They will play the winner of Denman and Scone.
The Maitland Saints are back in the finals next weekend for the first time since being promoted to the top division Black Diamond Cup.
The Maitland Magpies women have also made the finals for the first time and will face Charlestown Azzurri in the NPLW elimination final. The Magpies men unfortunately bowed out of the NPLM finals with a 2-0 loss to Weston Bears in the elimination final.
Of course the Maitland Mustangs unfortunately went down in their second straight NBL1 East Men's grand final and the women's team made the finals NBL1 East Women's finals for the first time, losing to eventual premiers Norths Bears.
Even as a former sports reporter there was one story, however, which delighted me equally as much as Maitland's many and varied sporting successes.
David Harris' amazing journey of growing up in Rutherford and making his way to star on Broadway in Moulin Rouge is a story to inspire us all to strive for our dreams.
Have a great week all
Michael Hartshorn acting editor
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
