Hunter Rugby Union: Blacks primed to end premiership drought as Maitland mania takes hold

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 21 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:29am
Maitland prop Justis Gerrard is congratulated after crossing for one of his two tries in the Blacks' 38-37 win over Wanderers. Pictures by Simone De Peak
MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham is preparing his players for a the biggest week of their rugby lives as the Blacks strive to end a 24-year Hunter Rugby Union premiership drought against Merewether in the grand final next Saturday.

