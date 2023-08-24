The Maitland Mercury
Thomas Powell ends electrotechnology competition on the podium

Chloe Coleman
August 24 2023 - 2:00pm
WorldSkills Australia bronze medalist Thomas Powell. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
When Thomas Powell qualified to compete at the national WorldSkills championship, he had only dreamed he'd end the week on the podium with a shiny medal in hand - but that's exactly what he did.

