When Thomas Powell qualified to compete at the national WorldSkills championship, he had only dreamed he'd end the week on the podium with a shiny medal in hand - but that's exactly what he did.
The Hunter Trade College year 12 student won bronze in the VET in Schools Electrotechnology competition at the 2023 WorldSkills Australia National Championships in Melbourne on Sunday, August 20.
Up against five of the country's best, Thomas, 18, put his knowledge into practice mounting electrical equipment, soldering electronics, preparing cable trays and performing wire terminations.
"It was good I really enjoyed it, it was definitely a different experience, being away actually using my skills to make something I was proud of," he said.
"It was decently challenging because most of the stuff we used was ancient, no one uses it anymore and you wouldn't expect to need to use it in the industry."
Thomas studies electrotechnology at HTC where he goes two days a week, and works at Rutherford electrician J&H Commercial Services three days a week.
He will graduate from HTC this year with a Certificate II in Electrotechnology (Career Start), and plans on pursuing an apprenticeship after school.
"Everyone was very supportive of me, you can't win a competition by yourself. It's the people you're around," Thomas said.
J&H electrician and Thomas' supervisor Leigh Munro said Thomas shows promise at work.
"He's a nice, very mature young man, always attentive, asking the right questions, always involved," he said.
"Finishing third, it's a great accomplishment."
HTC electrotechnology teacher Colin Whitbread went along to the WorldSkills event to watch Thomas, and said it was interesting to see students from across the country at work.
"He held his head the hold time, it's hard to see him ever get flustered... at times I felt like I was more nervous than him during the competition," he said.
"I couldn't fault his performance, he's a mature young man with a [good] head on his shoulders."
