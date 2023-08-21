Is Australia seeing a surprise small business boom?

Despite current challenging economic conditions there many are cautiously optimistic about the future of small business in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Small business has long been the backbone of the Australian economy. Accounting for almost 99 per cent of total businesses across the country and employing 66 per cent of the workforce, small business adds significant value to the economy not just through its physical presence in society but also through supplementary means such as University enrollment in business related degrees or online MBA courses.

During the past few years small business has shown great resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking at post-pandemic years though, the question is are we seeing a surprise small business boom? The answer to this is not particularly clear, however despite current challenging economic conditions there are a multitude of reasons many are cautiously optimistic about the future of small business in Australia.

A strong 2022

Business software provider MYOB has reported mid-sized businesses emerged from 2022 with strong results, however were not under any illusions about the possible economic challenges facing them in 2023. Seven in ten surveyed conveyed they had seen increased revenue since January 2022 when compared to the 2021 calendar year and were performing 'better than expected' during the year.

Though they reported strong results, most respondents confirmed they would be taking the macro-economic environment into account when preparing their business plan for 2023. To help manage the expected rise in costs that may come from this, 75 per cent of the businesses planned to increase their pricing during the 2023 year.

2023 Federal budget initiatives to enable business success

The 2023 Federal Budget was handed down in May and with it came several significant benefits for small businesses. These important initiatives have been put in place to help drive growth and continue to allow small businesses to flourish in Australia.

Allocation to support commercialisation of ideas and extend operations

$392 million has been allocated by the Federal Government to support startups and small to medium enterprises in commercialising their business ideas and expanding their operations to help reach their full potential. The initiative has been confirmed to include grants and mentorship opportunities.

Extension of the instant asset write-off

The instant asset write-off scheme has been extended for another year. This scheme allowed businesses with an annual turnover of less than $10 million to make immediate deductions on eligible assets up to a threshold of $20,000. This means a business can fully deduct the costs of eligible assets and it will be immediately written off, providing an instant tax benefit.

Reduction in Gross Domestic Product instalments

To help manage cash flow - particularly for startup businesses - the tax law has been amended to set the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) adjustment factor for Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 6 per cent, down from 12 per cent.



The GDP is the method the Australia Tax Office uses to calculate how much is payable in tax instalments over the financial year. While this change will not affect the overall PAYG and GST costs to a business, the reduction means there will be greater cash-flow for the business in the short-term.

Introduction of the Small Business Energy Initiative

To promote energy efficiency the government introduced the Small Business Energy Initiative which allows businesses to claim an additional 20 per cent of the cost of depreciating assets that support energy efficient practices. Businesses with an annual turnover under $50 million can claim up to $100,000 of the total expenditure on eligible assets, with the additional 20 per cent bringing this up to $120,000.

Supporting AI and quantum technologies

With the rise in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) businesses have a new toll to engage with and apply to a multitude of practical applications in their day-to-day operations. $101.2 million has been allocated to support small businesses in incorporating AI and quantum technologies into their daily work to build efficiency and expand profitability.

Data reports continue to show growth

Reports on the current trends and climate for small business continue to show promising 2023. While the economic conditions may seem troubling, leading experts in business continue to remain optimistic.

Australian Banking Association Report

The Australian Banking Association SME Lending Report predicted in 2023 small and medium enterprises would grow progressively more confident as the sector plays a critical role in the health of the Australian economy.



While consumer confidence remains weak, consumer behaviour paints a different picture as spending continues to grow despite increasing inflation. Australians are consistently splashing over $30 million every month of their hard-earned cash within the retail industry which may provide small business owners with some stress relief.

Xero Report

Xero's latest report Where opportunity lies: Australia's new small business boom provided many fascinating insights into the small business industry which, according to the report, provides up to 55 per cent of value added to the economy.

Growth was a recurring theme. Small business registrations in Australia have grown 34 per cent between 2019 and 2021, with a 51 per cent growth in healthcare new business registrations reported in the same time. This data represents how the forever changing landscape of the economy affects business - when in need of healthcare during COVID-19, small business adapted and provided.

72 per cent of new small businesses also stated that technology plays an essential role in the functioning of the business. With Federal Government funding in place to support this, ideally we can see an uplift in efficiency for new and upcoming businesses that desperately need it.

Turning our attention towards the future, it was estimated that $60 billion per year would be added to the Australian Economy by 2031 and over 1 million jobs would be supported. 3.5 million small businesses were also expected to be registered over the next decade.